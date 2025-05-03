Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.1% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at $114,459,618.09. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total value of $3,262,306.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,933,860. The trade was a 22.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $189.98 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.55.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

