Q4 EPS Estimates for Verona Pharma Lowered by HC Wainwright

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Verona Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Verona Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.95) per share.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $98.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.47 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VRNA. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital set a $83.00 price objective on Verona Pharma in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Verona Pharma from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Verona Pharma in a research report on Monday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $44.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Verona Pharma Trading Up 0.7 %

VRNA opened at $72.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.10 and a 200-day moving average of $51.90. The company has a quick ratio of 12.88, a current ratio of 13.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -37.88 and a beta of 0.16. Verona Pharma has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $74.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNA. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verona Pharma news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 90,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $811,432.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,377,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,107,040.48. This trade represents a 0.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 79,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $661,854.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,608,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,784,949.60. The trade was a 2.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,080 shares of company stock worth $2,194,582 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

See Also

