Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HURN. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $147.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.09 and its 200 day moving average is $129.80. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $84.87 and a 12-month high of $153.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $404.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.27 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Huron Consulting Group

In related news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total value of $130,406.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,087,700.80. The trade was a 4.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.67, for a total value of $71,335.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,436,103.07. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,781 shares of company stock worth $11,484,452. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Huron Consulting Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

