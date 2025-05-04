Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Trading Down 3.8% – Time to Sell?

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $113.14 and last traded at $113.56. 28,904 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 59,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Nutex Health from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Nutex Health Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.95 and a 200 day moving average of $53.48. The firm has a market cap of $633.67 million, a P/E ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $11.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $11.21. The company had revenue of $81.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 million. Nutex Health had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a negative return on equity of 51.27%.

Insider Transactions at Nutex Health

In other Nutex Health news, CFO Jon Christian Bates purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.81 per share, with a total value of $81,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,887.28. This represents a 25.72 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutex Health

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nutex Health by 6,590.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors bought a new position in Nutex Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutex Health Company Profile

Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.

