Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Receives C$17.41 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.41.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.25 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.50 to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th.
Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa and Calgary.
