Q3 EPS Estimate for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Decreased by Analyst

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr dropped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 30th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.34). The consensus estimate for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 0.43%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FLWS. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $356.17 million, a P/E ratio of -50.91 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average is $7.28.

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $189,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,687,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,088,493.88. This trade represents a 0.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 1,691,298 shares of company stock worth $11,846,412 over the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

