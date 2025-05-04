Seaport Res Ptn Has Optimistic Outlook of Nucor Q3 Earnings

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Nucor in a report issued on Tuesday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.02 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.99. The consensus estimate for Nucor’s current full-year earnings is $7.64 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Nucor’s FY2025 earnings at $8.51 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Nucor from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Argus set a $155.00 price target on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

Nucor Price Performance

Nucor stock opened at $122.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67. Nucor has a 12-month low of $97.59 and a 12-month high of $176.59.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). Nucor had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nucor

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

(Get Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.