ThredUp (TDUP) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 5th. Analysts expect ThredUp to post earnings of ($0.07) per share and revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter.

Get ThredUp alerts:

ThredUp Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ TDUP opened at $4.42 on Friday. ThredUp has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $4.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.09. The firm has a market cap of $513.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TDUP shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ThredUp from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patricia Nakache sold 479,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $1,103,680.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,198.80. This trade represents a 65.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,237,744 shares of company stock valued at $6,243,897 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ThredUp stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Free Report) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,156 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.07% of ThredUp worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About ThredUp

(Get Free Report)

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.