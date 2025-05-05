Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 694,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,767 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.12% of SJW Group worth $34,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in SJW Group by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 21,123 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SJW Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in SJW Group by 376.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 47,506 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJW Group stock opened at $55.23 on Monday. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $44.91 and a 12 month high of $62.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.38%.

Several brokerages have commented on SJW. Bank of America upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SJW Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

