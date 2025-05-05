Mariner LLC Has $323,000 Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Mariner LLC lessened its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,617 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3,156.7% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $37.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.10. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $49.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

