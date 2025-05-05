Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Position Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,410,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,660 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.56% of Matthews International worth $39,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MATW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 551.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Matthews International by 797.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 1,865.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Matthews International in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matthews International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MATW opened at $19.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.30. Matthews International Co. has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $32.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.81 million, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Matthews International Dividend Announcement

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $427.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.62 million. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.76%.

Matthews International Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

