Needham & Company LLC Cuts LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target to $62.00

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TREE. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Northland Securities raised LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

Shares of TREE stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.98 million, a P/E ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.76. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $62.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.25. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.93 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LendingTree will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other LendingTree news, COO Scott Peyree bought 9,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.13 per share, for a total transaction of $451,797.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 97,566 shares in the company, valued at $4,500,719.58. This represents a 11.16 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 248.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new position in LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

