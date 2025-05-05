Q3 EPS Estimates for Kohl’s Lifted by Telsey Advisory Group

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q3 2027 earnings per share estimates for Kohl’s in a research report issued on Friday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kohl’s’ current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 1.47%. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KSS. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Kohl’s from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kohl’s from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Kohl’s from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.54.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $7.52 on Monday. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $837.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,874,000. Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,773,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,778,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,185,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 943,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,246,000 after purchasing an additional 573,579 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

