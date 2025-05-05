Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Stake Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,501,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,297 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Xencor were worth $34,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xencor by 732.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Xencor by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Xencor by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Xencor by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period.

XNCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Xencor from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair began coverage on Xencor in a research report on Monday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $11.26 on Monday. Xencor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average is $18.04. The stock has a market cap of $801.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 232.77%. The business had revenue of $52.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.14 million. Equities analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

