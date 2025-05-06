Brokers Offer Predictions for Amazon.com FY2026 Earnings

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a research note issued on Friday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now forecasts that the e-commerce giant will earn $7.34 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.59. The consensus estimate for Amazon.com’s current full-year earnings is $6.31 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.55.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $186.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.04. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after acquiring an additional 17,635,391 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,926,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370,309 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,061,766,000 after buying an additional 1,725,664 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,837,256,000 after buying an additional 5,015,380 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $40,107,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $4,178,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,864,125. This trade represents a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,298 shares of company stock worth $23,818,478 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.