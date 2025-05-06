StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Palatin Technologies Stock Down 17.5 %

Shares of Palatin Technologies stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.94. Palatin Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $2.48.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company’s lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

