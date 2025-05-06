StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Palatin Technologies Stock Down 17.5 %
Shares of Palatin Technologies stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.94. Palatin Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $2.48.
Palatin Technologies Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Palatin Technologies
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Monster Beverage Stock: Short Report Risks vs Upside Potential
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Onsemi Stock Confirms Bottom, But What’s the Upside?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Tech Leaders Announce Buybacks Totaling $85 Billion
Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.