Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVR opened at $12.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.16. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $22.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.65.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.27%.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

