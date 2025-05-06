Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Trading Down 2.8% – Time to Sell?

Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.69. 342,616 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 258,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.39 target price on shares of Doubleview Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

Doubleview Gold Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a market capitalization of C$148.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.52.

In related news, Director Farshad Shirvani sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total value of C$121,500.00. Company insiders own 18.15% of the company’s stock.

About Doubleview Gold

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with nine mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,561.43 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property that comprise 6 mineral claims, which covers an area of approximately 4,224.34 hectares situated in Omineca district, British Columbia.

