Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target Raised to C$2,700.00 at Cormark

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Cormark from C$2,250.00 to C$2,700.00 in a report published on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$2,500.00 to C$2,700.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,600.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James set a C$2,600.00 target price on shares of Fairfax Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fairfax Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2,446.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of FFH opened at C$2,188.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2,037.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$1,977.96. Fairfax Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$1,425.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$2,220.00.

In related news, Director Brian Johnston Porter purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2,104.88 per share, with a total value of C$210,488.00. Also, Director Brian David Young sold 3,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,934.05, for a total transaction of C$6,453,923.52. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,692 shares of company stock worth $13,277,605. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.