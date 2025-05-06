Financial Survey: Cloudastructure (NASDAQ:CSAI) and System1 (NYSE:SST)

Cloudastructure (NASDAQ:CSAI – Get Free Report) and System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cloudastructure and System1, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cloudastructure 0 0 0 0 0.00 System1 0 0 1 0 3.00

System1 has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,104.82%. Given System1’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe System1 is more favorable than Cloudastructure.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cloudastructure N/A N/A N/A System1 -24.18% -68.85% -18.27%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cloudastructure and System1's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Cloudastructure and System1″s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cloudastructure $1.36 million 49.64 N/A N/A N/A System1 $343.93 million 0.11 -$227.22 million ($1.07) -0.39

Cloudastructure has higher earnings, but lower revenue than System1.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.5% of System1 shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of System1 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

System1 beats Cloudastructure on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cloudastructure

(Get Free Report)

Cloudastructure, Inc. (“Cloudastructure”) was formed under the laws of the State of Delaware on March 28, 2003. We provide an award-winning cloud-based artificial intelligence (“AI”) video surveillance and Remote Guarding service built on AI and machine learning platforms. We operated as a small Silicon Valley startup until early 2021 when we raised over $35 million in funding under Regulation A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). With these funds we quickly built a sales, marketing and support structure and achieved a degree of early success in the property management space. As of the date of this prospectus, we have contracts in place with five of the top 10 property management companies on the National Multifamily Housing Council’s (“NMHC’s”) 2024 NMCH 50 list (Greystar Real Estate Partners, Avenue5 Residential, LLC, Cushman & Wakefield, BH Management Services, LLC and FPI Management, Inc.). Our cloud-based solutions allow our customers to provide real-time safety and security solutions for their properties, as well as easily manage security across all of their locations. As of the date of this prospectus, we are focused on expanding into more of our existing top tier customer locations, acquiring additional customers in the property management (“proptech”) space, and we anticipate entering into additional markets in 2025. Our intelligent AI solution works by identifying objects (faces, license plates, animals, guns, etc.) in video footage so that property managers can quickly search for those objects. Additionally, our AI and Remote Guarding services provide a proactive response to crime. Remote guarding combines video surveillance, AI analytics, monitoring centers, and security agents (“Remote Guarding”). Based on internal data comparing the total number of actual threatening activity alerts received by our Remote Guards, against all potentially suspicious and threatening activity alerts received by our Remote Guards, on average, from 2023 to the date of this prospectus, our Remote Guarding services deterred over 97% of all threatening activity for our customers. We believe AI security delivers multiple benefits for many property owners, including, without limitation: · Deterring crime and improving overall safety; · Improving occupancy rates and rental rates; and · Reducing onsite guard costs and lowering insurance rates As of the date of this prospectus, we are the only seamless, cloud-based, AI surveillance and Remote Guarding solution on the market of which we are aware. We also believe that our solution is more affordable and easier to use than the various solutions that our competitors offer. Our Remote Guarding service bridges the line between AI and human intelligence. AI has the ability to monitor all cameras at the same time and all of the time, a task from which humans would fatigue. When the AI detects an event occurring, the Remote Guards are notified. The Remote Guards can then determine if escalation is required. With real-time human intervention, our Remote Guarding service can turn video surveillance from a forensic tool, used after a crime has been committed, into a real time crime prevention tool. This has the potential to greatly increase value for our customers. We were incorporated under the laws of the State of Delaware on March 28, 2003 under the name Connexed Technologies, Inc. On September 28, 2016, we changed our name to Cloudastructure, Inc. Our principal executive offices are located at 228 Hamilton Avenue, 3rd Floor, Palo Alto, California.

About System1

(Get Free Report)

System1, Inc. provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, and Partner Network. The company engages in the provision of acquiring traffic to its owned and operated websites, as well as revenue-sharing arrangements and related services. It also operates MapQuest, a web-based navigation service that delivers turn-by-turn direction services to users; Info.com, a metasearch engine that consumers can use to search for relevant information; HowStuffWorks, a commercial website focused on helping people solve problems in their daily lives by using various types of digital media to easily breakdown and explain complex concepts, topics, terminology and mechanisms; Startpage, a private search engine that allows users to browse and search the Internet in complete privacy; and CouponFollow for coupon destinations for online shoppers, as well as ActiveBeat and Infospace. In addition, the company provides antivirus software solutions, which offers customers a single packaged solution that provides protection and reporting to the end users. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

