Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Scotiabank Analyst Says

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LUN. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.88.

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$11.49 on Monday. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$8.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40.

In other Lundin Mining news, Director Adam Ian Lundin bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.82 per share, with a total value of C$1,623,000.00. Also, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. purchased 2,000,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.35 per share, with a total value of C$22,700,000.00. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

