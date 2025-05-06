Leerink Partnrs Has Strong Forecast for Pfizer Q2 Earnings

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Pfizer in a report issued on Wednesday, April 30th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Pfizer’s current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.14 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $23.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $135.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,071,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,822 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in Pfizer by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 85,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 104,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.64%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

