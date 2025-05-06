Q1 EPS Estimates for MFC Reduced by National Bank Financial

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) – National Bank Financial decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Manulife Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.87 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MFC opened at $31.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $33.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.44.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.3094 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 58.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manulife Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Lewis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Manulife Financial by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 733,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,838,000 after buying an additional 111,500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.