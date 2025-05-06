Q2 Earnings Estimate for OPKO Health Issued By HC Wainwright

Get OPKO Health alerts:

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OPKO Health in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 1st. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for OPKO Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for OPKO Health’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OPK. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on OPKO Health in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

OPKO Health Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $1.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.57. OPKO Health has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $913.31 million, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.42.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $149.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.13 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. OPKO Health’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

Institutional Trading of OPKO Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPK. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in OPKO Health by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,588,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,382 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,697,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after buying an additional 164,847 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,548,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 1,502,342 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,647,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 949,671 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in OPKO Health by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,432,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 425,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 67,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $115,312.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,301,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,745,476.08. This represents a 0.03 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 767,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,312. Insiders own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

