Raymond James Has Pessimistic Outlook of CP Q3 Earnings

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note issued on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wolfe Research raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Loop Capital downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.71.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $73.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of $66.49 and a 12-month high of $87.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.19.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1644 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 40,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 4,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Stories

