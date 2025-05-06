SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

SIF opened at $2.77 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average is $3.34. The company has a market cap of $17.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.04. SIFCO Industries has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $5.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SIFCO Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SIF) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,734 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.85% of SIFCO Industries worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 24.20% of the company's stock.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company’s processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

Featured Articles

