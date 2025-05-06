StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
RBC Bearings Trading Up 3.3 %
RBC Bearings stock opened at $344.69 on Tuesday. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $152.90 and a 1-year high of $264.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.78. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.33 and a beta of 1.34.
RBC Bearings Company Profile
See Also
