Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research note released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports.

TSU has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$64.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$47.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.89.

Trisura Group Price Performance

Trisura Group Company Profile

TSE:TSU opened at C$37.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.82. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of C$30.77 and a 12 month high of C$46.75.

Trisura Group Ltd is a Canadian based company engages in the provision of specialty insurance. The company’s operations currently include specialty property and casualty insurance (Surety, Risk Solutions, and Corporate Insurance business lines), underwritten predominantly in Canada. The operating business segments are Trisura Guarantee, Trisura Specialty, and Trisura International.

