What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Estimate for COLM Q3 Earnings?

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.45. The consensus estimate for Columbia Sportswear’s current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.67 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.89 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on COLM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $91.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

COLM opened at $62.14 on Monday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $58.44 and a 1-year high of $92.88. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLM. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 12,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richelle T. Luther sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $369,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,177.88. The trade was a 21.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 6,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $522,727.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,503.52. This represents a 27.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

