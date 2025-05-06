WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Trading Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.83 and last traded at $21.85. Approximately 39,697 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 43,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.88.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.24.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. This is an increase from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth $494,000.

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

