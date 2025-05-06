WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Trading Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.83 and last traded at $21.85. Approximately 39,697 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 43,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.88.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.24.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. This is an increase from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.11.
The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
