Zymeworks (ZYME) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share and revenue of $20.65 million for the quarter.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Zymeworks Stock Performance

ZYME stock opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. Zymeworks has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $17.70. The firm has a market cap of $894.06 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Insider Transactions at Zymeworks

In related news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 468,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $5,845,082.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,802,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,690,719.68. This trade represents a 2.87 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,350,347 shares of company stock valued at $16,137,499. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zymeworks

(Get Free Report)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.