Installed Building Products (IBP) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Installed Building Products to post earnings of $2.23 per share and revenue of $681.34 million for the quarter.

NYSE:IBP opened at $165.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.22. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $151.27 and a one year high of $281.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 16.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Installed Building Products from $262.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.09.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

