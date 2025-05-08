Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Down 0.1% on Insider Selling

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $183.85 and last traded at $186.22. Approximately 9,358,062 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 41,542,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.35.

Specifically, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total transaction of $476,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,664,732.58. This represents a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. Phillip Securities cut Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.75. The company has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its stake in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

