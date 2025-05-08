Mattel Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 6,033 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 220% compared to the typical volume of 1,886 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mattel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Mattel by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mattel by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Mattel by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 46,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Mattel by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mattel by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 119,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Stock Performance

Shares of MAT opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Mattel has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $22.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MAT shares. DA Davidson upgraded Mattel to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Mattel from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

