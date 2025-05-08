Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Martingale Asset Management L P’s 2nd Largest Position

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,481 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8,051 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.4% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $56,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $27,266,582,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635,391 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 17,054.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,652,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,926,008,000 after buying an additional 11,370,309 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,782.4% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,269,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,540,208,000 after buying an additional 6,883,447 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,459,618.09. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at $467,532,195.90. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,298 shares of company stock valued at $23,818,478 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Citizens Jmp dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Amazon.com to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.09.

AMZN stock opened at $188.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

