GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $216.92.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on GE. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $209.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.47. The company has a market capitalization of $223.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $150.20 and a 12-month high of $214.21.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.06 billion. On average, analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.40%.

Insider Transactions at GE Aerospace

In other news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,264.20. The trade was a 26.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,323,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,596,000 after acquiring an additional 48,543 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 217.4% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 22,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

About GE Aerospace

(Get Free Report

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.