Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Sets New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $137.00 and last traded at $139.47, with a volume of 283299 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.29.

The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.18). Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $88.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.66 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KRYS shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $4,444,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,463,711 shares in the company, valued at $260,233,178.69. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total value of $131,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,208,472.88. This represents a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 34.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 243,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,774,000 after purchasing an additional 62,178 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after buying an additional 15,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Trading Down 1.9 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

