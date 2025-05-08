Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM)

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 72,944 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 46% compared to the average volume of 50,068 call options.
Insider Activity at Tempus AI
In other Tempus AI news, CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 80,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.53, for a total transaction of $5,428,601.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,293,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,436,627.65. This represents a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 3,000 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $136,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,447.56. This trade represents a 10.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,297,949 shares of company stock valued at $255,591,733. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Tempus AI
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tempus AI during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Tempus AI during the first quarter worth $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 910.4% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Tempus AI Price Performance
TEM opened at $58.76 on Thursday. Tempus AI has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $91.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.93 and a 200-day moving average of $50.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.
Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $255.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.13 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tempus AI will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tempus AI Company Profile
Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.
