Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM)

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 72,944 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 46% compared to the average volume of 50,068 call options.

In other Tempus AI news, CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 80,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.53, for a total transaction of $5,428,601.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,293,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,436,627.65. This represents a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 3,000 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $136,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,447.56. This trade represents a 10.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,297,949 shares of company stock valued at $255,591,733. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tempus AI during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Tempus AI during the first quarter worth $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 910.4% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TEM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Tempus AI from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Tempus AI from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempus AI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.08.

TEM opened at $58.76 on Thursday. Tempus AI has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $91.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.93 and a 200-day moving average of $50.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $255.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.13 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tempus AI will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

