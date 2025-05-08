Traders Purchase High Volume of iShares MSCI India ETF Put Options (BATS:INDA)

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 26,460 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 257% compared to the average daily volume of 7,408 put options.

BATS INDA opened at $53.26 on Thursday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.60 and a fifty-two week high of $59.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

