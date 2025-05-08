Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Takes Position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 64,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 463.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Trading Down 11.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 12.34 and a current ratio of 13.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.57. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $14.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $68.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.01 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DVAX shares. StockNews.com cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

About Dynavax Technologies



Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

See Also

