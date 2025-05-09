Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Given “Outperform” Rating at Macquarie

Macquarie reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Macquarie currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

ACEL opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. Accel Entertainment has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $12.96. The company has a market cap of $973.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.71.

In related news, insider Derek Harmer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,750. This trade represents a 2.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $308,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 335,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,092.25. This trade represents a 6.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $686,500. Company insiders own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Accel Entertainment by 34.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 57,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Accel Entertainment by 1.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 448,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,015,000 after buying an additional 53,379 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 300.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 219,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 164,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

