Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Monetary Management Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Monetary Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.0% of Monetary Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its position in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $192.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.71 and a 200 day moving average of $207.77.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.09.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total value of $3,262,306.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,933,860. The trade was a 22.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,298 shares of company stock valued at $23,818,478 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

