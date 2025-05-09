Analysts Set Expectations for VYGR FY2029 Earnings

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2029 earnings per share estimates for shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst L. Nsongo expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.17) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Voyager Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.91) per share.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.18). Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 million.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VYGR. Wells Fargo & Company set a $10.00 target price on Voyager Therapeutics and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Voyager Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.97.

Voyager Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of VYGR opened at $3.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.95. Voyager Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $190.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Voyager Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Alfred Sandrock sold 10,885 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $37,335.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 430,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,093.33. The trade was a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,215,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after acquiring an additional 29,014 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,570,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,576,000 after purchasing an additional 278,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 275,571 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,230,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 740,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,084,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

