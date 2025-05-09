Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ: BPMC):

5/2/2025 – Blueprint Medicines was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/2/2025 – Blueprint Medicines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

5/1/2025 – Blueprint Medicines had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $128.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2025 – Blueprint Medicines had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $133.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2025 – Blueprint Medicines had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $128.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2025 – Blueprint Medicines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $133.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2025 – Blueprint Medicines is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2025 – Blueprint Medicines is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2025 – Blueprint Medicines is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

BPMC opened at $98.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.63 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.67. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $73.04 and a 12-month high of $121.90.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $149.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.31 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 77.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

In other Blueprint Medicines news, COO Christina Rossi sold 2,274 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.75, for a total value of $231,379.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,816,436. The trade was a 3.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $296,661.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,167.40. This trade represents a 14.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,503 shares of company stock worth $1,027,931 in the last 90 days. 4.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,348,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,465,000 after buying an additional 7,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Read More

