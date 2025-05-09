ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold Rating

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on ArcBest from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $102.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ArcBest from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

ArcBest Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $62.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $55.19 and a fifty-two week high of $129.83.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). ArcBest had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $967.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ArcBest will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other ArcBest news, CFO John Matthew Beasley acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.89 per share, for a total transaction of $52,423.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,754.38. The trade was a 9.41 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in ArcBest by 477.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 338.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 471.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

Featured Stories

