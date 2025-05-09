Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Trading Down 11.9% – What’s Next?

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 11.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.26 and last traded at $32.26. 2,989 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 264% from the average session volume of 822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.63.
BOUYF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. New Street Research began coverage on Bouygues in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.
Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. Bouygues had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter.
Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, media, and transport infrastructure sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.
