Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Trading 0.9% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.73 and last traded at $18.62. 66,405 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 773,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.46.

Separately, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

