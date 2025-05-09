Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for PTGX FY2029 Earnings

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their FY2029 earnings per share estimates for shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush analyst Y. Zhong now forecasts that the company will earn $2.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.25. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Protagonist Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $28.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 52.76%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BTIG Research set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.44.

PTGX opened at $43.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.87 and a 200 day moving average of $42.75. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $26.79 and a 12 month high of $60.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 2.65.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 87,755 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 81,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 45,674 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3,099.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,437,000 after acquiring an additional 310,804 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,016,000. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Arturo Md Molina sold 30,514 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.74, for a total value of $1,700,850.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,676,140.08. The trade was a 26.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 4,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,302.50. This trade represents a 23.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,532 shares of company stock worth $3,665,786. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

