FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

FGEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

FibroGen Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of FGEN stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $32.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.41.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.91 million. Sell-side analysts predict that FibroGen will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at FibroGen

In other news, Director James A. Schoeneck bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.35 per share, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 323,722 shares in the company, valued at $113,302.70. The trade was a 339.11 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thane Wettig purchased 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.35 per share, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,165.15. This trade represents a 36.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of FibroGen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FibroGen by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,884 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 430.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,673,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,194 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in FibroGen by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in FibroGen by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,358,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 605,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 423.8% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 96,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 77,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

