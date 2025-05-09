First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Northwest in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of FFNW opened at $22.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.18 million, a P/E ratio of 205.11 and a beta of 0.25. First Financial Northwest has a 12-month low of $18.03 and a 12-month high of $23.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Northwest during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 272.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

